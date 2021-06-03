Skip to Main Content
Man killed by passing truck during fight at Saanich bus stop

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a commercial truck Tuesday afternoon during a fight with another man at a Saanich bus stop. 

Incident occurred at Douglas Street and Saanich Road, near Uptown Shopping Centre

Saanich Police attend the scene where a man was killed Tuesday by a passing truck at Douglas Street and Saanich Road. (Chek News)

The driver of the truck is not the subject of the investigation and is cooperating with investigators, according to a statement from Saanich Police. 

"Investigators determined that a physical altercation occurred between two pedestrians, which lead to the death," says the statement. 

The incident occurred at Douglas Street and Saanich Road, near Uptown Shopping Centre. 

A man was arrested on scene and taken into police custody. 

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is looking to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area. 

Anyone with information can call the VIIMCU Information Line at (250) 380-6211.

