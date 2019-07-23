Intoxicated Victoria man clings to railing as bridge arm fully raises for passing barge

Police in Victoria are urging people to take heed of traffic signals on one of the city's main vehicle and pedestrian crossings after a man was found hanging from the Johnson Street Bridge after it was raised Friday evening.

Patrol officers responded to a call on July 19, shortly before 8:00 p.m. Someone reported seeing the man clinging to the bridge as it lifted for a passing barge.

By the time police arrived, the bridge arm was fully raised, and the man remained hanging from a railing, bracing himself with his legs.

Once the bridge arm was lowered, Police took the man into custody uninjured. It was quickly determined the man was intoxicated, and he was returned to his home.

Victoria police believe the man went onto the bridge after the arm began to lift.

In December last year, another man, also intoxicated, fell to his death when he tried to climb a railing on the Johnson Street Bridge.

Officers will not be forwarding any charges in relation to the incident.