Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

RCMP are asking witnesses to a violent incident to come forward, after a man was discovered seriously injured outside a Richmond, B.C., shopping mall Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called around 2:40 p.m. PT to the parking area on the north side of the Lansdowne Centre, where the 40-year-old man was found lying injured on the ground, according to an RCMP statement Thursday.

The Vancouver resident was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

RCMP say the incident does not appear to have any criminal connections, and there doesn't appear to be any risk to the public.

Anyone who might have witnessed Wednesday's incident is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.