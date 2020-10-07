Man injured in shooting in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood

A man was injured after shots were fired at him, a woman and a child in the Dunbar neighbourhood of Vancouver on Tuesday night, according to Vancouver police.

Police say they responded to a call about shots fired near West 29th Avenue and Dunbar Street just after 5:30 p.m.

"What we know right now is a man, a woman and a child were leaving a restaurant in the area when possibly two suspects began shooting at them," said Const. Tania Visintin in an email to CBC News.

The man was the only one injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The VPD says the suspects fled the area in a vehicle, but police later found and arrested them. Police say they are still investigating and do not yet know whether the shooting was targeted.