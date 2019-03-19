Man shot at Surrey park arrested on outstanding warrants

Police say a man who was injured in a shooting at a Surrey park on Sunday has been arrested on outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Surrey RCMP responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting in the area of 142A Street and 108 Avenue near Hawthorne Park and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting occurred near a dog park in the northwest corner of the park and that it was targeted.

The injured man was brought to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster where he was treated and released later the same day.

Police took the victim into custody after his release because of the outstanding warrants. They won't release his name because of department policies protecting the identities of victims.

Surrey RCMP are searching for two suspects, who are both described as men wearing dark hooded clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca