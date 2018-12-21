Skip to Main Content
Man injured in shooting outside Richmond shopping mall

Man injured in shooting outside Richmond shopping mall

Investigators cordoned off parts of the parking lot at Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre on Friday after an early morning shooting sent one man to hospital in serious condition.

No arrests made after morning gunfire in parking lot of Lansdowne Centre

CBC News ·
One man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning outside Lansdowne Centre in Richmond. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Investigators cordoned off parts of the parking lot at Richmond's Lansdowne Centre on Friday after an early morning shooting injured one man.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. PT. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP officers closed off the parking lot from HomeSense to the north of the mall while they investigated.

"We appreciate that this may cause some inconvenience during the holiday season and ask for your continued patience as we investigate this significant incident.," Sgt. Kyle Simpson said in a press release.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 604-278-1212.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories