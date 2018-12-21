Man injured in shooting outside Richmond shopping mall

Investigators cordoned off parts of the parking lot at Richmond's Lansdowne Centre on Friday after an early morning shooting injured one man.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. PT. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP officers closed off the parking lot from HomeSense to the north of the mall while they investigated.

"We appreciate that this may cause some inconvenience during the holiday season and ask for your continued patience as we investigate this significant incident.," Sgt. Kyle Simpson said in a press release.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 604-278-1212.