Man in Metro Vancouver charged after dog shot in the paw after argument
Police say dog suffered minor injuries and is expected to make full recovery
Police say a man has been charged after a dog was shot in the paw with a BB gun in Burnaby, B.C., following an argument with the dog's owner.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the two men, who know each other because they panhandle together, began arguing Tuesday morning near the Metrotown SkyTrain Station over the sale of a cellphone.
They say, as the argument escalated, one of the men allegedly pulled a pistol style BB gun from his jacket and threatened to shoot the dog, if he didn't get the phone.
Police say the dog was shot once, causing a front paw to bleed.
Police say the dog suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with injuring a dog, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
