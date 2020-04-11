Skip to Main Content
Man in hospital after life-threatening shooting near Union and Main Street
British Columbia

Man in hospital after life-threatening shooting near Union and Main Street

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of Union Street and Main Street late on Friday night.

Investigation remains ongoing

CBC News ·
Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about the shooting around 11 p.m. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of Union Street and Main Street late on Friday night.

According to a written statement from Vancouver Police, officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about the shooting around 11 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories