Man in hospital after life-threatening shooting near Union and Main Street
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of Union Street and Main Street late on Friday night.
Investigation remains ongoing
According to a written statement from Vancouver Police, officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about the shooting around 11 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.