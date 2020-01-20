Man in his 20s in hospital after shots fired at Burnaby gas station

Burnaby RCMP say a man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. PT Sunday at a Burnaby gas station at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way.

Police believe the violence was targeted. Witnesses at the scene say multiple shell casings and blood were on the ground in front of the gas pumps at the Chevron, which is across the street from BCIT.

Burnaby RCMP say no one else was injured.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers with information.