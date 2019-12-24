Police investigate after man's body found in South Surrey home
Police say there is no threat to the public, but there is no indication a suspect is in custody.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to a home on 152 Street late Monday
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after a man's body was found inside a South Surrey home late Monday evening.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the residence in the 2200-block of 152 Street where the man's body was found.
Homicide investigators were called, but police say there is no threat to the public. There is no indication a suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 1-877-551-4448.
