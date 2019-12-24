Police investigate after man's body found in South Surrey home

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after a man's body was found inside a South Surrey home late Monday evening.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the residence in the 2200-block of 152 Street where the man's body was found.

Homicide investigators were called, but police say there is no threat to the public. There is no indication a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 1-877-551-4448.