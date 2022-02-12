Man found dead inside Nanaimo coffee shop

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead inside the Buzz Coffee House on Rutherford Road.

An individual found inside the Vancouver Island business was arrested and remains in custody, according to police.

"Investigators are confident that based on the evidence collected to date, there was no connection between the deceased and the individual arrested at the scene, and that this was a random incident with a tragic outcome," said Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien with Nanaimo RCMP in a news release.

The business remains closed while forensic investigators examine the scene. Investigators from the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit have also carried out two search warrants in connection to the homicide.

Police say the man was found around 9 a.m. on Saturday after officers responded to a call for a wellness check.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in or near the coffee shop, or seen anything that may be considered suspicious between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday to contact police.