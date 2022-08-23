Man fatally stabbed in Mission

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Mission, B.C., Monday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a report of a man suffering from stab wounds in the 7200 block of Park Street.

Emergency first aid was administered, but the man died from his injuries, according to a statement issued Monday night by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The homicide appears to be an isolated incident, with no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

The victim has been identified, but police are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident or dashcam video of the area from Monday afternoon to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.