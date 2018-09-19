Man faces firearms charges following reports of shots fired in Abbotsford

A 43-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges after Abbotsford police responded to reports that shots were fired at a residence Tuesday evening.

In a release, police said they were called to a residence in the 2900 block of Flagman Place at around 7.30 p.m.

Abbotsford Police Department's major crimes unit is investigating the case, but the statement said the shooting does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Numerous calls reporting shots fired

Police did not disclose who contacted them about the shooting.

An earlier release said a driver who arrived at the residence was allegedly fired upon by someone leaving, before fleeing and calling the police.

Police have since clarified that the driver was not the person who called them to report the incident.

Detectives are canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.