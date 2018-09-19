Skip to Main Content
Man faces firearms charges following reports of shots fired in Abbotsford

Man faces firearms charges following reports of shots fired in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Flagman Place on Tuesday at around 7:30 pm in response to reports of shots fired.

Police said no one was hurt in incident

Matthew Low · CBC News ·
Abbotsford Police have a man in custody following reports of shots fired Tuesday evening. (Abbotsford Police Department)

A 43-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges after Abbotsford police responded to reports that shots were fired at a residence Tuesday evening.

In a release, police said they were called to a residence in the 2900 block of Flagman Place at around 7.30 p.m.

Abbotsford Police Department's major crimes unit is investigating the case, but the statement said the shooting does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Numerous calls reporting shots fired

Police did not disclose who contacted them about the shooting.

An earlier release said a driver who arrived at the residence was allegedly fired upon by someone leaving, before fleeing and calling the police.

Police have since clarified that the driver was not the person who called them to report the incident.

Detectives are canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

They're asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us