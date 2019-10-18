Man accused of masturbating in front of 60 women and girls pleads guilty to 5 counts

A man arrested for tricking teens and young women into seeing him masturbate has pleaded guilty to three counts of committing an indecent act in public and two counts of exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16.

Trevor John Kurjata, 29, was sentenced to three years probation and a conditional discharge, including counselling and 120 hours of community service.

Police say in July of 2018 Kurjata approached women in his pickup truck as they walked along sidewalks. He would pull up beside them and start talking to get their attention. When the women looked his way, they would see him masturbating inside the truck.

Kurjata videoed the women's reactions on a cell phone he had set up in the truck and then drove away.

He was arrested on July 18, 2018, near MacDonald Street and West 17th Avenue.

Police say they found dozens of videos on his phone taken throughout Vancouver that showed more than 60 unidentified teens and girls who had been targeted.