Man accused of tricking more than 60 women, girls into seeing him masturbate

Vancouver police are looking for more potential victims of a man who was arrested for tricking dozens of teens and young women into seeing him masturbate in July, then videotaping their reactions.

Officers believe there may be more than 60 victims.

Police say Trevor John Kurjata, 28, approached women in a pickup truck as they walked along sidewalks between July 6 and 18.

Vancouver police released a map tracking the alleged indecent acts across the city between July 6 and 18. (Vancouver Police Department)

A statement said he would pull up beside them and start talking to them to get their attention. When the women looked at him, they would see him masturbating inside the truck.

Kurjata was arrested after one such incident near MacDonald Street and West 17th Avenue was reported to police on July 18.

Cellphone videos

Police believe Kurjata had a cellphone set up in the vehicle to record the women's reactions. He would drive away shortly after.

His cellphone was seized after his arrest and police found around 30 videos taken throughout Vancouver, showing more than 60 unidentified teens and girls who had been targeted.

"Based on the videos recovered from his phone, we are confident there are many other victims who have not yet spoken with police and we are asking them to come forward," said Const. Jason Doucette.

Kurjata has been charged with five counts of committing an indecent act in a public place and one count of exposing genitals to a person under the age of 16. The Vancouver man has been released from custody under court-imposed conditions.

Doucette said there is no indication that the suspect tried to make physical contact with the girls.

