Man dies after luxury car crashes in West Vancouver

One man has died following an early-morning crash Sunday along Highway 1 in West Vancouver.

First responders made their way toward the Upper Levels Highway near 21st Street around 12:45 a.m. following reports of a single motor vehicle incident.

They arrived to find a 2019 McLaren overturned on the side of the road.

West Vancouver police say the driver and sole occupant of the luxury vehicle was a 38-year-old man from Vancouver.

Officers determined that the driver had suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.

West Vancouver police say the exact cause of the crash is still unknown, though speed is believed to be a factor. (Ryan Stelting)

Westbound traffic was halted for close to six hours while collision analysts investigated the scene.

Police say the exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but they believe speed and road conditions may have been factors.

