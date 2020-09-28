Man dies after luxury car crashes in West Vancouver
One man has died following an early-morning crash Sunday along Highway 1 in West Vancouver.
Vancouver man suffered fatal injuries in early-morning crash on Highway 1
One man has died following an early-morning crash Sunday along Highway 1 in West Vancouver.
First responders made their way toward the Upper Levels Highway near 21st Street around 12:45 a.m. following reports of a single motor vehicle incident.
They arrived to find a 2019 McLaren overturned on the side of the road.
West Vancouver police say the driver and sole occupant of the luxury vehicle was a 38-year-old man from Vancouver.
Officers determined that the driver had suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.
Westbound traffic was halted for close to six hours while collision analysts investigated the scene.
Police say the exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but they believe speed and road conditions may have been factors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.