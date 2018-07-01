Man dies in 'tragic' accident after Canada Day celebrations in Abbotsford, B.C.

A man has died after participating in Canada Day celebrations in Abbotsford, B.C., in what police are calling a tragic accident.

Sohn Singh Sidhu was riding in the back of a pick-up truck that had just left the Canada Day parade procession at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Sidhu's nephew identified him to CBC News Sunday.

Police say he fell from the truck and was struck by the trailer it was pulling at the intersection of Simon Avenue and Gladwin Road, one block from the parade route.

Sidhu was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

His nephew said he was visiting from India and was on his way to prayers with other men riding in the float when the accident happened.

'There are no words'

"Anytime we have a fatal accident it is tragic," said Sgt. Judy Bird, with the Abbotsford Police Department. "The fact that this happens after celebrations...there are no words, it is horrible."

There were approximately 20 friends in the truck when he fell, said Bird.

According to Bird, speed was likely not a factor because the accident occurred close to the parade route. Bird said the parade had ended about half an hour before the incident and the intersection was congested with traffic.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.