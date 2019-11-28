Man dies in early morning house fire in Surrey

A man has died in a house fire in Surrey, B.C.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage and then quickly spread throughout the house.

Crews were called to the scene in the 8000 block of 138A Street at about 8:15 a.m. PT Wednesday.

"There was one person who had exited the house on his own and he had serious burns," said David Burns, assistant chief of operations with Surrey Fire Service.

The man, in his 30s or 40s according to Burns, later died in hospital from his injuries. Two others were also taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.