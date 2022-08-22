Man dies on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after interaction with police

A man is dead following a morning confrontation with Vancouver police in the Downtown Eastside.

A worker at a convenience store in the 300-block of East Hastings Street told CBC the man came into the store, grabbed milk and poured it on himself in an apparent attempt to counteract bear spray. Moments later, he was shot by police with a bean bag gun outside the store.

According to a statement from the VPD, the incident began shortly before 8 a.m. Monday after the man was seen acting erratically near East Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

"Following an interaction with police, the man was taken into custody. He then went into medical distress and lost consciousness. The man died at the scene despite life-saving attempts," police said in the statement.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), B.C.'s civilian-led police oversight agency, has taken over the investigation.