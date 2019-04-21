Man dies during snowmobile competition on Sun Peaks Resort

A man has died after a snowmobiling accident at Sun Peaks Resort northeast of Kamloops, B.C.

According to resort staff — who confirmed the death — the accident happened during a snowmobiling competition on the mountain Saturday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the resort said the incident occurred on the race course and involved the snowmobiler and a driver.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, but the man died from his injuries.

Sun Peaks Resort said the man was competing in the Western Canada Hillcross event, which was meant to continue through the weekend.

Resort staff said the rest of the competition has been cancelled following the participant's death.

The man's identity has not been confirmed.