Man dies after train and truck collide in Delta

A Vancouver man in his 40s has died after a serious collision between a truck and a train in Delta, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Delta police say they were called to the scene in the 4600 block of 72nd Street, an area known as the Churchill Railway Crossing, at approximately 3:20 p.m on Jan. 12, .

The driver of the truck died at the scene.

Police said the collision scene was "complex," as the truck was pushed a significant way down the track by the train.

Police were on scene until 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning conducting the initial investigation which was led by Traffic Services with assistance from the Forensics Investigative Services Section.

Delta Fire Department, CN Rail, and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

According to CN Rail, the crossing is equipped with active warning devices, which were working at the time of the incident, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.