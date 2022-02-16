Man dies after targeted stabbing in Abbotsford park

A man has died after a stabbing in Abbotsford and homicide investigators are looking for leads.

Const. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said officers at Simon Avenue and Emerson Street were flagged down around 2:20 p.m. PT Tuesday afternoon. They were told a man had been stabbed in the nearby Inspiration Park.

The man, who police later identified as 30-year-old Cody Corbett, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there.

Corbett was known to police. Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and say there is no known connection to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland at this time.

"Mr. Corbett lived a transient lifestyle but had contact with people in the community," said Sgt. David Lee.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.

Walker said as of Tuesday evening, the case was in preliminary stages. No one has been arrested.

He said police are looking for any witnesses to the stabbing and for anyone who might have driven by and recorded dashcam footage.

He said anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.