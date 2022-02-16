Man dies after stabbing in Abbotsford park

A man has died after a stabbing in Abbotsford and homicide investigators are looking for leads.

Const. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said officers at Simon Avenue and Emerson Street were flagged down around 2:20 p.m. PT Tuesday afternoon. They were told a man had been stabbed in the nearby Inspiration Park.

The man, 30, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Walker said as of Tuesday evening, the case was in preliminary stages. No one has been arrested. Walker would not provide any details about the victim.

He said police are looking for any witnesses to the stabbing and for anyone who might have driven by and recorded dashcam footage.

He said anyone with information should contact IHIT.