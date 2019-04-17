Man dies after shooting in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood

Vancouver Police are investigating after a man was shot dead around West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said in a written statement that the shooting appears to be targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Officers have restricted traffic on Burrard Street between West 4th and 5th Avenues, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or has information about the incident, is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.