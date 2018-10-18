Man dies after shooting in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford, on South Fraser Way at Clearbrook Road.

According to a release, police responded to reports of shots fired in front of a business in the 32000 block of South Fraser Way at 6:43 p.m. PT on Thursday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a deceased man.

The release said that though police are in the early stages of this investigation, the shooting appears to have been targeted.

The investigation has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.