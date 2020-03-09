British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was pepper sprayed and shocked with a stun gun by Mounties on Sunday.

RCMP said the incident happened in Whistler at about 11 a.m. PT, after people called to report an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a local business.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has since confirmed the man was inside Stonesedge Kitchen in the Whistler Village.

A statement from RCMP said several officers used pepper spray on the man, stunned him with a conducted energy weapon and used their batons "in an effort to gain control of him."

During the interaction, they say the man "suddenly became still" and officers began CPR as they called paramedics.

He died after being taken to hospital.

RCMP said three officers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The IIO was called in to determine "what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played" in the man's death.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward.