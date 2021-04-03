Man dead, woman suffers burns in Vancouver camper van fire

Vancouver police say a man in his 50s has died after a camper van in East Vancouver caught fire Saturday morning.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for second-degree burns.

Investigators say the incident is not suspicious but arson investigators are on scene to determine the origin of the fire.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation.

The stretch of Slocan Street between East Broadway and East 12th Avenue is a popular location for people to park and stay in vehicles.