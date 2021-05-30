Man in his 70s dies after Vancouver apartment fire

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says a man in his mid-70s has died of his injuries after a fire in a West End apartment building Saturday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Connelly said the fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in a 23-storey building on Gilford Street near Comox Street.

Connelly said crews traced the source of the fire to the 11th floor, where they found the man, who was approximately 75 years old, in a suite filled with thick, heavy smoke.

Crews were quickly able to put out the fire, Connelly said, and the victim was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Cause smoking-related

Connelly said investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the fire, but at this point it appears to have been smoking related.

Crews were able to quickly attend to the fire, he noted, because the victim's neighbour heard the fire alarm go off in the suite and was then able to activate the building's fire alarm system and call the fire department.