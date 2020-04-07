Man found dead after shots fired in Surrey

A man has been found dead after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., early Tuesday.

RCMP said they were called to a report of possible shots fired just before 1 a.m. PT near a house in the 8800-block of 138A Street, near Bear Creek Park.

Police found a man dead at the scene. Officers shut down the area overnight as they gathered evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.