Man found dead after shots fired in Surrey
Surrey RCMP said they were called to a report of possible shots fired just before 1 a.m. PT near a house in the 8800-block of 138A Street.
Police discovered body at scene around 1 a.m. PT Tuesday
A man has been found dead after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., early Tuesday.
RCMP said they were called to a report of possible shots fired just before 1 a.m. PT near a house in the 8800-block of 138A Street, near Bear Creek Park.
Police found a man dead at the scene. Officers shut down the area overnight as they gathered evidence.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.