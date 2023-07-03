Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Coquitlam on Sunday evening in what's believed to be an isolated incident.

According to a release, Coquitlam RCMP were called to the area of Foster Avenue and North Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. PT for reports of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, just north of the City of Lougheed Mall, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to investigate and will be working with Coquitlam RCMP, according to the release.

The release says Coquitlam RCMP Victim Services are also involved in the aftermath of the shooting.

It asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have video footage such as dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video, to contact police.