Man dead after serious vehicle collision in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a serious collision between two vehicles, which resulted in the death of one man.

Police say a vehicle with three people on board was travelling southbound on Cambie Street just after 11 p.m. PT on Saturday when it collided with a vehicle at West 57th Avenue.

The car continued southbound for tens of metres before crashing into a utility pole.

Firefighters removed the three people from the vehicle, and B.C. Ambulance Service rushed them to hospital.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died in hospital while the two passengers remain in care with serious injuries.

The people in the second vehicle were not seriously injured.

Collision investigators were on scene overnight gathering evidence, and are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Any witnesses of the incident are asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-3012.

This is Vancouver's fifth fatal collision of 2019.