Man dead in officer-involved shooting at New Westminster mall

A man is dead following a police-involved shooting at a mall in New Westminster.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) said it was notified of an incident involving the New Westminster police that happened at 9:40 p.m. PT Sunday at the Queensborough Landing mall.

Police said they responded to a report of a man with a firearm at the rear of the Walmart at 805 Boyd Street.

The IIO said two officers at the scene fired their weapons. The man also fired his weapon.

The man died. IIO is currently investigating the cause of his death and in particular, whether the shots that caused his death came from his firearm, or those of the police at the scene.

Police said no officers or other members of the public were injured in the incident.

The IIO said it would be providing no further information.while the incident is under investigation.

The IIO is an independent civilian agency providing oversight of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.