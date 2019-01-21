Skip to Main Content
Collision on Vancouver Island claims the life of one victim
The lone occupant of a Toyota is dead after his car crossed into oncoming traffic on Hwy 19A near Union Bay.

One person is dead after his car crossed lanes into an oncoming pickup truck along Highway 19A near Union Bay on Vancouver Island Sunday. (RCMP)

One person died in a daytime collision along Highway 19A on Vancouver Island Sunday, B.C. RCMP Traffic Services says.

Police say the male was driving south near Union Bay just before 1 p.m. PT when his Toyota crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Ford pickup truck with a man and woman inside. 

The male was declared dead at the scene while the couple in the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Poice did not provide the victim's age or hometown.

Speed and impairment do not appear factors, and conditions where dry, sunny and warm at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed for a number of hours while police gathered evidence but is now open to all traffic.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call North Vancouver Island Traffic Services in Campbell River at 250-286-6221, and quote file number 2019-25.

