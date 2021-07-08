One man, police dog dead following confrontation in Campbell River

Vancouver Island RCMP say a man and a police service dog have been killed following a violent confrontation near a Tim Hortons in Campbell River.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, an officer tried to stop a vehicle "in relation to an outstanding warrant," an RCMP release says. The vehicle fled the area but was then located in a parking lot on the 2000-block of the South Island Highway.

An officer then "boxed in the vehicle," and a confrontation occurred between the suspect and the officer who had a police service dog.

During the conflict, the dog was "stabbed and killed, and the suspect was shot and pronounced deceased on scene," the release says. The officer also sustained a knife injury and was treated.

The area has now been cordoned off, as the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been notified and will be investigating all aspects of the incident.

Island District RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau says no further information will be released by police, apart from some information about the police service dog later today.

More to come.