Violent dispute in Whalley ends with 1 man dead, another arrested

RCMP have arrested one man in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place inside a home in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood late Thursday.

It was shortly after 10 p.m., when officers were called to the scene of an assault with a weapon in the 10900-block of 128A Street where police found a critically injured man inside the home, a statement from Surrey RCMP said Friday.

Police said the man died at the scene.

A second man found inside the home surrendered to police, RCMP said.

Men knew each other

Police believe the incident to have been targeted as both involved knew each other.

The suspect remains in custody. Charges have not been laid.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with the Surrey RCMP to investigate the fatality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.