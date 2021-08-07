Man dead after what appears to be targeted shooting, say RCMP in Richmond, B.C.

Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say a man is dead after what appears to be a targeted shooting.

Richmond RCMP say officers responded to a public report of an unresponsive man found in a ditch shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They say in a statement the man may have been killed in a targeted shooting.

They say the investigation is in its early stages, but initial indications suggest the incident does not appear to be random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to the incident to contact the homicide team.