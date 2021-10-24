Man dead after street fight in New Westminster

A man has died following an alleged fight on a residential street in New Westminster on Friday night.

The New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) and the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) are investigating the homicide.

In a statement, the NWPD said they received multiple calls reporting a physical altercation between two males in the vicinity of Bole Street and Maple Street at approximately 9:24 p.m. PT.

Police found a man with "significant injuries" upon arrival.

"The victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital where lifesaving interventions continued. However, he did not survive," reads the statement.

The incident occurred near Moody Park. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is requested to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). (Cory Correia/CBC)

Police could still be seen at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

A Tweet from IHIT stated that they have been deployed to New Westminster and are requesting information.

IHIT deployed to New Westminster.<a href="https://t.co/o9Oe3araIS">https://t.co/o9Oe3araIS</a> <a href="https://t.co/O8A15Cjl0n">pic.twitter.com/O8A15Cjl0n</a> —@HomicideTeam

IHIT are working in tandem with the NWPD on the investigation. They are seeking witnesses and anyone with information or residential, commercial or dash cam footage to call 1-877-551-4448.