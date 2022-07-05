Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Man dead after shooting outside Days Inn hotel in Surrey, B.C., police say

Police received a call for shots fired outside the Days Inn in the 13300-block of King George Boulevard around 5 p.m. PT and when officers arrived they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, Surrey RCMP said.

Burned-out vehicle discovered nearby shortly after shooting; RCMP believe shooting was targeted

David P. Ball · CBC News ·
The scene of a fatal shooting on Monday outside the Days Inn in the 13300-block of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau)

RCMP say a man is dead after what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a hotel in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call for shots fired outside the Days Inn in the 13300-block of King George Boulevard around 5 p.m. PT and when officers arrived they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, Surrey RCMP said in a statement Monday.

The man succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.

"Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident," it added.

The scene of a fatal shooting on Monday, July 4, 2022 outside a Days Inn on the 13,300 block of King George Boulevard.
The scene of a fatal shooting on Monday outside a Days Inn in the 13300-block of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau)

RCMP say they have identified a vehicle belonging to a suspect in the shooting — described as a silver-coloured four-door Infiniti sedan — which they said was seen leaving the area. 

A short time later, a burned-out vehicle was found five kilometres southwest of the hotel, near 96th Avenue and 124th Street.

Police said they are still investigating if the destroyed vehicle has any connections to the killing.

The region's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is seeking witnesses or dashcam footage.

Police warned that the area of the homicide "will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David P. Ball

Journalist

David P. Ball is a multimedia journalist with CBC News in Vancouver. He has previously reported for the Toronto Star, Agence France-Presse, and The Tyee, and has won awards from the Canadian Association of Journalists and Jack Webster Foundation. You can send story tips or ideas to david.ball@cbc.ca, or contact him on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now