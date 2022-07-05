RCMP say a man is dead after what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a hotel in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call for shots fired outside the Days Inn in the 13300-block of King George Boulevard around 5 p.m. PT and when officers arrived they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, Surrey RCMP said in a statement Monday.

The man succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.

"Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident," it added.

The scene of a fatal shooting on Monday outside a Days Inn in the 13300-block of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau)

RCMP say they have identified a vehicle belonging to a suspect in the shooting — described as a silver-coloured four-door Infiniti sedan — which they said was seen leaving the area.

A short time later, a burned-out vehicle was found five kilometres southwest of the hotel, near 96th Avenue and 124th Street.

Police said they are still investigating if the destroyed vehicle has any connections to the killing.

The region's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is seeking witnesses or dashcam footage.

Police warned that the area of the homicide "will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time."