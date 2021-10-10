Man dead after motorcycle crash in Delta

Police in Delta say a 25-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Ladner Trunk Road.

Delta police say the incident happened near the 8700 block of Ladner Trunk Road around 1 p.m. PT.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the victim. He died of his injuries at the scene according to police.

"We offer our sincere thoughts and condolences to the motorcyclist's family and friends," said Sgt. James Sandberg in a release.

Ladner Truck Road was closed between 80th Street and Hornby Road for several hours Saturday as traffic investigators tried to determine the cause of the crash.

Police have not yet said if speed, alcohol or weather were a factor in the crash.