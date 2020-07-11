Man dead after Friday evening shooting in Abbotsford

A man in his 40s is dead after a shooting in Abbotsford Friday night.

Abbotsford Police said in a written statement that officers responded to the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent at 7:49 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The man died on the scene.

Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives were in the area Friday night investigating and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

Heather Jensen, who lives in their neighborhood, was inside when she heard a series of shots.

"I heard shots from inside the house, so by the time I got outside there was lots of screaming going on, and then we heard more shots. Maybe six or seven more shots we heard," she said.

Jensen said she's lived in the area for 15 years and has never witnessed violence in her neighborhood, which she described as "very quiet." She said in total she heard around 12 shots fired.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now handling the investigation.