Man critically injured in trailer fire at Cultus Lake campground

A 74-year-old man is in critical condition after being hurt in a fire that broke out at a campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Tuesday night at a trailer at the park's Sunnyside campground.

Anju Garg was camping a few campsites away and panicked when she saw the bright red glow nearby.

"I ran into my tent and started yelling at my kids: 'Get out. We need to leave. We need to leave. Get in the car,'" she said.

Garg drove by the fire on her way out of the campground. She says it was burning close to the main road into the area.

"I couldn't believe that the [trailer] was fully engulfed in flames, and the trees were catching fire," she said. "I just started panicking and thinking the entire campground is going to catch fire."

The fire was extinguished by the Cultus Lake Park Fire Department. (Submitted to CBC News)

Garg, who had reserved a site until Friday, says she and her kids were so upset that they decided not to go back.

BC Emergency Health Services says in a statement that two paramedic units and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The injured man was airlifted to the Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition, according to RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail.

The fire was extinguished by the Cultus Lake Park Fire Department, according to Amanda Nadeau, the park's communications co-ordinator.

She says Sunnyside campground remains open with the exception of two campsites that were damaged in the fire.

Nadeau could not comment on the possible cause of the fire, but Rail said there was no indication of criminal activity. There is currently a campfire ban in effect across the province until Oct. 15.