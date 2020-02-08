Man in critical condition after apparent shooting in Langley

An apparent shooting at a strip mall in Langley has sent one man to hospital in grave condition, according to police.

Around 9:35 p.m. PT police received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Langley Crossing strip mall on 200th Street and 64th Avenue.

That's where they found a man suffering from what appeared to police to be gunshot wounds.

Police said he was taken to hospital in grave condition. The Provincial Health Services Authority confirmed the victim was in critical condition.

The police investigation appears to involve on a black truck with its doors swung open outside the Prospera Credit Union.

'It's crazy'

Workers at a nearby restaurant quickly learned about the shooting as emergency responders arrived.

Ewan Hamilton, a cook at the Earls Kitchen and Bar restaurant, said he was out for a break when he saw an ambulance, a fire truck, and multiple police cruisers.

"And word got around in the restaurant that someone got shot," he said.

"Usually you see this on TV somewhere else you don't really think about it too much, but like this is pretty close, it's right across from where we work. It's crazy."

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

RCMP have closed down part of the parking lot at the mall as their investigation continues.

The force in Langley is asking anyone with information to call 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.