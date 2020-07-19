Man clings to life after street beating in Nelson, B.C.

Police in Nelson say a 55-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after trying to stop a disturbance on a downtown street.

Officers say the 55-year-old, who is from Abbotsford, approached another man who was causing a disturbance in the 600 block of Baker Street just before midnight on Thursday.

"A physical altercation ensued," police said in a release.

When officers and paramedics arrived they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He is in hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

The Nelson Police Department thanked paramedics and civilians "who stepped up to assist the injured male" in its release.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 250-354-3919.