Man charged with wife's murder in Surrey

Anida Magaya, 42, was found dead on Oct. 5.

IHIT investigated after Anida Magaya, 42, was found dead on Oct. 5. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of his wife in Surrey, B.C.

On Friday, Rizig Bona was charged with the slaying of Anida Magaya.

Magaya, 42, was found dead in a Surrey home on Oct. 5.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not said how she died.

In a statement, police said it had been quickly determined that Magaya's injuries were consistent with a homicide. They said the case was isolated and there was no risk to public safety.

Bona is due to appear in provincial court on Monday.

