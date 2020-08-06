Man charged with sex offence against children near RV park

RCMP say a man from Merritt, B.C., has been charged with sexual interference involving children near the Claybanks RV Park after they received a report on Aug. 2 that an intoxicated man was touching children inappropriately.

Police say an officer spoke with several children at the scene who gave a description of the man and the suspect was found close by in the community, which is located on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops.

RCMP said in a news release that Skylar McLeod, 24, was arrested for sexual interference against local youth and police are asking anyone with more information who hasn't spoken to police to come forward and call 250-378-4262.

McLeod is in custody and charged with one count of sexual interference, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children and two counts of assault.

Police said at the time of the arrest, McLeod was under previous court imposed conditions preventing him from having any contact with anyone under the age of 16.

RCMP say McLeod is scheduled to appear in court in Kamloops on Aug. 6.