Man charged with manslaughter in connection to deadly altercation in Chilliwack, B.C.

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to an altercation in late December that resulted in the death of a man in Chilliwack. B.C.

According to a written statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), William Trevor Escott, 42, has been charged in connection to the death of Carlton Leith, 45.

The statement said that on Dec. 27, 2020, at 12:54 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to the 46200-block of Yale Road where they found Leith with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died a few days later.

Investigators learned that Leith was involved in an altercation with Escott, which led to his injuries. Escott was later located by police and arrested.

Escott remains in custody and police say the incident is believed to be isolated.

IHIT is asking that anyone with information or who witnessed the altercation to come forward.