RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has been charged in connection to the alleged assault of a CBC camera operator at a border protest against COVID-19 restrictions in 2022.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn, a media relations officer with Surrey RCMP, said in an interview that 56-year-old Vojislav Zmukic of Coquitlam, about 28 kilometres east of Vancouver, was charged with one count of assault on Feb. 15.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 19, 2022 near 8 Ave. and 176 St. in Surrey, next to the Pacific Highway border crossing, where several journalists reported being swarmed by crowds gathered to demonstrate.

Anger over vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures set off protests across the country, including on the streets around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta and at the Surrey border into the United States.

"During that protest there was a cameraman on scene that was filming the crowd," said Munn.

"The crowd converged around multiple members of the media and someone was assaulted during that time."

Munn said after the alleged assault, police officers intervened and escorted several journalists to safety.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit handled the investigation and eventually identified Zmukic as a suspect.

"He was arrested and released on an undertaking with a future court date in March," said Munn.

According to B.C. court records, Zmukic's first appearance is scheduled for March 3 at Surrey Provincial Court.

Munn said police were looking into several incidents that occurred during a series of weekend protests at the border. She said the investigations were "time-consuming" as officers tried to gather enough evidence to meet the bar for recommending charges.

"At this point in time this is the only charge that has been approved," she said, adding that journalists covering demonstrations have a right to be safe and do their job.

Munn said she hopes it sends the message that "this kind of behaviour won't be tolerated."

RCMP said police officers were looking into several incidents that occurred during a series of weekend protests at the border crossing in Surrey, B.C., last year. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Safety is paramount

In an emailed statement, Brent Jolly, president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, called the charge "an important precedent."

"The CAJ is pleased to see that the RCMP has followed through on holding this person accountable for their actions during last year's protest associated with the so-called 'Freedom Convoy,'" Jolly said.

"Journalists have important jobs to do to tell accurate stories that are in the public interest, and efforts to intimidate them from undertaking their work should never be allowed in Canada."

Chuck Thompson, the CBC's head of public affairs, also welcomed the news, saying the safety and well-being of CBC's employees is "of paramount importance," particularly those working in the field.

"Our journalists are required to engage with the public as part of their job but they are often exposed to unacceptable levels of harassment and abuse, both in person and online," Thompson said in statement.

"This charge reaffirms this kind of abuse will not be tolerated."