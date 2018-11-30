Man charged with murder in death of Vancouver teaching assistant

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid in the death of a 34-year-old Vancouver woman earlier this month.

Jan Poepl, 31, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 16 death of Nicole Porciello, who also used the surname Hasselmann.

"IHIT detectives worked steadfastly to secure and compile the evidence for charge approval and today's outcome would not have been possible without their tireless efforts," Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a press release.

"IHIT recognizes that this is a very difficult time for Nicole's family as they are grieving her death and we hope that we were able to provide them with some answers."

Investigators say Porciello and Poepl knew each other, and the alleged murder is believed to be an isolated incident.

Porciello was rushed to hospital after a she was thrown from a vehicle during a crash on Barnet Highway. (CBC)

Porciello died in hospital after she was thrown from a vehicle when it crashed into a light pole on the Barnet Highway in Burnaby, B.C. At the time, police said her injuries suggested foul play.

Porciello was a student support worker in special education at Templeton Secondary School in Vancouver, and left behind a 10-year-old son.

Staff at the school described her as "extraordinary" and part of a tight-knit family in the special education classroom.

Poepl is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.