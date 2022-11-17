Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Man accused of murdering B.C. Mountie makes appearance in court

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham is charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Const. Shaelyn Wang

The Canadian Press ·
Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, worked in the Burnaby RCMP's mental health and homelessness outreach team. Jongwon Ham is charged with first-degree murder in her stabbing death on Oct. 18, 2022. (Supplied by RCMP)

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham appeared virtually in court on Wednesday after a significant delay. He was wearing a red shirt and a beard, with black hair reaching past his shoulders.

Ham was ordered remanded until Nov. 24 while he worked on getting a lawyer.

The 37-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Yang, who was 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was stabbed to death on Oct. 18.

Police said Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park when she was killed.

Yang was honoured earlier this month with a regimental funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now