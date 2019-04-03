Man charged in New West with multiple sexual assaults involving children under 10

The New Westminster Police Department has announced charges against a man in connection with several sexual assault allegations involving children.

According to a statement from police, Wesley Clarkson, 33, is currently in custody and set to appear in court.

The victims of the alleged offences were all under the age of 10 at the time.

Clarkson has been charged with five counts of sexual assault in B.C. and five counts of touching for sexual purposes a person under the age of 16 in B.C.

New Westminister police says he has been convicted of similar offences in the past, in Ontario.

"Detectives from the NWPD Major Crime Unit believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in the statement.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Det. Michelle White at 604-529-2536 or make a report to your local police department.